Saturday, May 6
Sports

BBC SOFTBALL: Montpelier Tops North Central To Earn Share Of BBC Title

No Comments4 Mins Read

CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION ... Montpelier's baseball and softball teams celebrated league championships last night after defeating North Central. The baseball team claimed at least a share of the BBC after a 4-2 win while the softball earned a share of the conference championship with Hilltop after beating the Eagles 14-0. (PHOTO PROVIDED).

By: Daniel Cooley

MONTPELIER - Going into Friday's home matchup against North Central, the Lady Locomotives knew that a win would give them a tie for their first ever conference title.

Well, Montpelier made sure there would be no drama in gaining a win, scoring three runs in the first and five more in the second to take an 8-0 lead.

Please login to view this news story.  Not currently a subscriber?  Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.

Share.

Related Posts