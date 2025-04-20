BBC SOFTBALL: Montpelier’s Balanced Attack Secures 17-7 Win Over Edon

COVERING THE BUNT … Kaylynn Bartlett charges in from third base to field a bunt in last Thursday’s BBC contest with Montpelier.

BBC SOFTBALL … Montpelier’s Hanna Beck squares to bunt during the Locos 17-7 win at Edon.

Montpelier 17, Edon 7 (6 innings)

EDON – The Locos jumped out to a 13-0 lead and survived a seven-run fourth inning by Edon for a 17-7 win in six innings...