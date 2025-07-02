DISTRICT 7 ACME BASEBALL SECTIONAL: Montpelier Steamrolls Edon 13-0, Advances To District Semifinal

DISTRICT BOUND … Montpelier’s Wesley Hartsock hurls a pitch during his three innings of work to earn the win on the mound.

(PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

BOMBER TOP HITTER … Corbin Chrisman led the Edon hitting attack with a pair of singles.

Montpelier 13, Edon 0 (5 innings)

EDON – Nine of Montpelier’s 13 runs were unearned as the Locos put up a 10-spot in the third to cruise past Edon and into the ...