German Lutheran Heritage Of Northwest Ohio To Hold Spring Meeting

PRESS RELEASE – The spring meeting of the German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio will be held on Sunday April 27, 2025 at 2 p.m.

Please join us at the Lutheran Social Services building five miles south of Archbold, Ohio on St Rt 66. Our topic of the day will be German Square Dance. A video, taped at the Ridgeville Legion Hall March 4, 1990, will be shown.

Please come to watch and maybe dance to the music. You may recognize friends or yourself in this 35 year old video. Guests and visitors are always welcome. The meeting is free and open to the public.

German coffee cake and drinks will be served. Visit us on our Facebook page: German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio.