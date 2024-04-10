BBC SOFTBALL: North Central Capitalizes On Pettisville Errors In 6-2 Win

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

PIONEER (April 10, 2024) – North Central took advantage of five errors by the Blackbirds to get a 6-2 win in the BBC opener for the Eagles.

North Central’s first two runs came in the bottom of the opening inning as three ground balls resulted in three Pettisville errors and put a pair of runs on the board for the Eagles.

Pettisville used a two-out rally to get on the board in the third as Morgan Blosser drew a walk, advanced to second on an error, and then scored on a single to left by Kelsey Bennett to make ...