Ohio Turnpike & Infrastructure Commission Launches New Toll Collection System

(PRESS RELEASE) BEREA, Ohio – The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has implemented its new toll collection system. In response, Ferzan M. Ahmed, P.E., executive director, issued the following statement:

“The modernization of the toll collection system has been a long, challenging, and complex project. But the moment we have anticipated – following meticulous testing of the electronic tolling system over the past several months – has arrived.”

“Our new toll collection system, which was five years in the making, with our first contract approved by the commission in 2019, went live on (April 10, 2024) at 2 a.m. EDT.

“The launch of the new toll collection system, which includes open road tolling, the removal of all gates in E-ZPass entrance and exit lanes, and enhancements to our customer service center, and more are significant milestones.

“The nearly $250 million cost to modernize the toll collection system, which was funded exclusively by toll revenue, has been completed within the planned budget.

“I would like to acknowledge our Commission members for their guidance, leadership, patience, and support every step of the way.”

“Thank you for your oversight, and for ensuring that the approved funds to build the new system were spent responsibly.”

“I would also like to commend everyone who has been involved in the more than 20 projects to modernize the toll collection system since the beginning. The work performed by our staff, designers, consultants, and contractors will leave a lasting legacy.

“The new toll collection system-featuring open road tolling-will continue to stimulate economic activity and growth across our 241-mile Ohio Turnpike, which is designated as Interstate 80, I-90 and I-76.”

“The local, regional, and national economic benefits of our top-performing facility will be immense for our commuters, travelers as well as the commercial freight industry.”

“In the coming weeks and months, we will continue to monitor the performance of the new system, and close out various projects as they are completed.

For detailed information about key changes to the new toll collection system, visit ohioturnpike.org/openroadtolling2024.