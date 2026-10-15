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BBC VOLLEYBALL: Hilltop Sweeps Fayette In Straight Sets For BBC Win

By No Comments2 Mins Read

FAYETTE – Hilltop swept Fayette, 25-22, 25-15, 25-16, in a Buckeye Border Conference match.

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