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NWOAL VOLLEYBALL: Evergreen Overcomes Slow Start To Tame Bryan In Four Sets

By No Comments4 Mins Read

METAMORA (Oct. 13, 2026) - For two sets, Evergreen looked as if it were more concerned about what the Vikings’ senior night ceremonies looked like, and to be honest, Bryan turned into the aggressor.

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