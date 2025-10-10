BBC VOLLEYBALL: Stryker Clinches First League Title Since 2003 After Outlasting Edon

STRYKER SENIOR … Allie Ruffer plays the ball over the net for the Panthers in their five-set win over Edon.

PHOTOS BY REBEKAH DELL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SERVICE PLAY … Edon’s Adison Briner hits a serve during Thursday’s BBC match at Stryker.

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

STRYKER (October 9, 2025) - The Stryker Panthers volleyball team are the Buckeye Border Conference co-champion af...