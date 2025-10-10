Saundra Reid (1949 – 2025)

(Bryan Resident)

Saundra Sue Reid, age 76, of Bryan, passed away on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at Majestic Care in Bryan.

Saundra was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family and babysitting. She enjoyed watching soap operas and playing solitaire on her phone.

Saundra was born May 29, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Armett E. Rodgers and Margaret F. Thomas. She married James R. Reid, Sr. on February 12, 1967, and he preceded her in death on July 9, 2013.

Saundra is survived by her children, Kelly (David) Slattery, of Hicksville, John (Amy)Reid, of Auburn, Loretta (Jason) Keeley, of Hicksville and Joseph (Carol) Reid, of Bryan; 20 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren, sisters, Edna (John) Matthews, of Bryan and Norma (Daniel) Manning, of Arkansas and brothers, Calvin (Barb) Roby, of Kunkle and John Roby, of Butler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, James Reid, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Abby Reid and several brothers and sisters.

Honoring Saundra’s wishes, there will be no public service held at this time. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH is honored to serve Saundra’s family.

Memorial donations are requested to the Susan G. Komen Fund for Breast Cancer Research. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.