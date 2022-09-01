Bean Creek Valley History Center Participates In Ohio Open Doors

Fayette, Ohio-Bean Creek Valley History Center will take part in Ohio Open Doors on September 16th.

Discover Fulton County Ohio’s amazing Heritage Sept 16th from noon to 7pm as historic buildings open their doors for tours during the statewide Ohio History Connection event Ohio Open Doors.

Locally this event is sponsored by the county’s History Alliance (Bean Creek History Center, Fulton County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society, Lyons & Area historical Society, Metamora Area Historical Society, Museum of Fulton County, and Sauder Village).

Explore these Fascinating historic places that reflect 1Fulton County’s rich heritage. All Ohio Open Doors Events are free.

This year, Ohio’s historical places will share their stories virtually with a full listing of events and activities available at ohiohistory.org/open doors.

In addition, the state history organization is placing a spotlight on historic theaters and opera houses across Ohio. Two of these opera houses are in Fulton County and are part of this special day.

“Ohio Open Doors shares stories of important landmarks right in our backyard, highlighting the history and unique nature of some of Ohio’s most treasured places.

Says Amanda Schraner Terell, Director of the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office, “Our theaters and opera houses are tremendously significant to our shared history.”

“We’re using this event to highlight their impact in our communities and encourage support for them during this difficult time.”

Over 10historic structures in Swanton, The Holy Trinity Parish Church in Assumption, the depot and Universalist Church of Lyons.

The History Center and Opera House of Fayette, and the cabin and blacksmith shop at the county fairgrounds are included in the open houses.

The Ohio History Connection created Ohio Open Doors in 2016 to promote and inspire pride in Ohio’s heritage and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation act.

This year Ohio Open Doors is co-sponsored by Tourism Ohio, the Ohio Travel Association, Ohio Arts Council and Heritage Ohio. The OhioHistory Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office administers the National Historic Preservation act in Ohio.

Many of the landmarks featured inthe Ohio Open Doors events are on the National Register of Historic Places,which the Nation Preservation Act created.

For more information contact Colleen Rufenacht @ 419-388-3518.