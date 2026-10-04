Benefit For Retired Nurse Linda Reinhart Set For November 8 In Bryan



PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Information provided by Darby Hildebrandt, Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo

BRYAN – A community benefit for Linda Reinhart, a retired nurse who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a fall at her home this spring, will be held Sunday, November 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Buffalo Road Reception Hall, 1216 Buffalo Road, Bryan.

Organizers describe the event as an afternoon of food, fellowship and community support. All proceeds will help with Linda’s medical and ongoing care expenses.

According to the benefit flyer, Linda cared for others as a nurse for years and has been a familiar and caring presence in the community. She retired from nursing in March, ready to begin a new chapter of life.

On May 21, 2026, following an adjustment to her pacemaker, Linda unexpectedly lost consciousness while climbing the basement stairs at home. She fell backward, striking her head and suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Linda is now receiving long-term care as she continues her recovery. Her family remains hopeful that she will make enough progress to return home, where they can care for her surrounded by the people and community she loves.



BENEFIT FLYER … The flyer for the Nov. 8 benefit for Linda Reinhart.

Linda and her husband, Dave, raised their three children in the community, and the family continues to be an important part of it.

“Now is our opportunity to care for someone who has spent so many years caring for others,” the flyer reads.

The benefit will include a meal, a bake sale of treats donated by friends and community members, and a prize raffle with items donated by businesses and supporters throughout the community. A 50/50 drawing and several gun raffles will also be held during the afternoon.

Organizers say additional benefit details and raffle information will be announced. “Come for lunch. Stay for the fun. Help us bring Linda home,” the flyer states.

— Press Release

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