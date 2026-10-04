Two Seriously Injured In Williams County Crash On State Route 576

The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on October 3, 2026, at 2:07 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 576 and County Road D in Center Township, Williams County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2010 Ford Fusion was turning left from County Road D to head north. A 2026 Harley Davidson motorcycle was southbound on State Route 576. The driver of the Ford Fusion failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign and was struck by the motorcycle.

The Ford Fusion was operated by Ethan A. Siebenaler, 23, of West Unity. Siebenaler was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. He sought his own treatment at Bryan Community Hospital for minor injuries.

The Harley Davidson was operated by Eugene A. Gingerich, 55, of Sturgis, Michigan. Gingerich was transported by Life Flight to Mercy Health Saint Vincent Hospital for serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Katie L. Kitch, 44, of Constantine, Michigan, was a passenger on the motorcycle. Kitch was transported by Samaritan Air from the scene to Parkview Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, the Bryan City Fire Department, Williams County EMS, Life Flight, Samaritan Air and John’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Patrol reminds motorists to be aware of motorcyclists and to always wear a safety belt.

— Press Release

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