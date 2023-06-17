BGSU Football Players Speak To Archbold Rotarians

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

Four senior members of the Bowling Green State University football team talked about football and what it has been like playing for the Falcons in the Mid-American Conference at the June 16 Archbold Rotary meeting.

Seated from left: Demetrius Hardaman, defensive end from Beavercreek, Ohio; and Kameren Stewart, offensive tackle from Columia, South Carolina (where he never played in snow).

Back row from left: Marc Fruth, who arranged the program; PaSean Wimberly, running back and special teams from Toledo; Jack Sauder, kicker from Franklin, Tn.; and Pat Sauder, Jack’s father who asked the players several questions before opening it up to Rotarian questions.

The players were asked how they balance their responsibilities of being a student-athlete. Kam, who came to BGSU through the transfer portal and is pursuing an MBA, said football is like a 40 hour a week job with class work taking up the rest of his time — sometimes until the wee hours of the morning.

To another question about the difference between high school and college football he explained that in high school he was bigger and stronger than most of the players he lined up against; however, in college everyone is bigger and stronger, so you have to work a whole lot harder to be competitive.