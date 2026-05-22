Bowling Green Post Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash on Interstate 75

PERRYSBURG — The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash on Interstate 75 northbound near the Interstate 475 interchange in Perrysburg Township, Wood County. The crash was reported on May 22, at approximately 4:20 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Freightliner M2 box truck, operated by Joel Settlemire, 54 years of age, of Findlay, was traveling north on Interstate 75 and was stopped in the middle lane due to an active work zone. A Dodge Grand Caravan, operated by Jessica Miller, 40 years of age, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, was also traveling north on Interstate 75. Mrs. Miller failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead and struck the rear of the Freightliner.

Mrs. Miller was only wearing a lap belt at the time of the crash and was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by ground ambulance where she was pronounced deceased. David Miller, 38 years of age, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, and a nine-year-old female were lying on the floor in the rear of the Grand Caravan at the time of the crash. Mr. Miller was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center by ground ambulance with serious injuries. The nine-year-old female was transported by ground ambulance to St. Vincent Medical Center with minor injuries. Neither passenger was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. Mr. Settlemire was wearing a safety belt and was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Perrysburg Township Police Department, Perrysburg Police Division, Perrysburg Township Fire Department, Rossford Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, and Pat and Son Towing.

This crash remains under investigation.

— Press Release

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