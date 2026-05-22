Nine Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury

On May 18, 2026, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-JARED SROGA, age 38, of Delta, OH, was indicted on twelve counts of Nonsupport of Dependents. On or about July 1, 2022, through August 2, 2025, he allegedly did abandon, or fail to provide support as established by a court order to Victim 1, whom, by court order or decree, he was legally obligated to support.

On or about July 1, 2022, through August 2, 2025, he allegedly did abandon, or fail to provide support as established by a court order to Victim 2, whom, by court order or decree, he was legally obligated to support. 26CR65.

-BARBARA L. CLARK, age 58, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. On or about January 7, 2025, she allegedly did knowingly sell or offer to sell Methamphetamine. 26CR68.

-ELIZABETH R. NORMAN, age 59, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine and one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about March 8, 2026, she allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use Cocaine and Clonazepam. 26CR69.

-NIKKI M. SWARY, age 38, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Attempted Tampering with Evidence. On or about April 21, 2026, she allegedly did, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress, or was about to be or likely to be instituted, attempt to make, present, or use any thing, knowing it to be false and with purpose to mislead a public official who was or might have been engaged in such proceeding or investigation, or with purpose to corrupt the outcome of any such proceeding or investigation. 26CR67.

-BROOK PURICELLI, age 35, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about August 6, 2025, through April 20, 2026, she allegedly stole various grocery and retail items from the Victim. 26CR70.

-CHRISTOPHER J. NAWROCKI, age 39, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Gross Sexual Imposition. On or about August 17, 2023, through May 28, 2025, he allegedly did have sexual contact with Victim, not his spouse, when Victim was less than thirteen years of age, whether or not the offender knew the age of that person. 26CR66.

-ERNESTO BAUTISTA, age 52, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Strangulation and one count of Domestic Violence. On or about May 1, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation. 26CR62.

-ERIC A. HENDRICKSON, age 42, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Strangulation.On or about May 9, 2026, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation. 26CR64.

-KEISHAUN D.J. REID, age 27, of Reynoldsburg, OH, was indicted on two counts of Domestic Violence, one count of Abduction, one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle. On or about May 5, 2026, he allegedly did, by threat of force, knowingly cause Victim, a family or household member, to believe that the offender would cause imminent physical harm to the family or household member; he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Victim, a family or household member; he allegedly did, without privilege to do so, knowingly, by force or threat, restrain the liberty of Victim under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to her or placed her in fear; he allegedly did knowingly use or operate a 2026 Chevrolet Equinox without the consent of the owner or person authorized to give consent, and either removed it from this state or kept possession of it for more than forty-eight hours; and he allegedly stole a 2026 Chevrolet Equinox from the victim. 26CR63.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.