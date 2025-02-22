BOYS BASKETBALL D7 SECTIONAL FINAL: Pettisville’s Defense Shuts Down North Central In 31-18 Victory

BLACKBIRD JUNIOR … Jack Leppelmeier gets to the rim for a bucket in Pettisville’s sectional final win over North Central.

(PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

TOURNAMENT HOOPS … North Central’s Logan Clark puts up a shot in the second half of Friday night’s sectional final at Pettisville.

By: Siena Gill

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PETTISVILLE (February 21, 2025) — In a game dominated by defensive intensity, the Pettisville Blackbirds used a late surge to overcome North Central, securing a 31-18 victory on Friday night in the Division VII sectional finals.

Both teams scrapped for every possession they could manage, but Pettisville’s ability to force turnovers and convert in key moments is what got them this key win.

The game opened with a back-and-forth battle, as both teams struggled to find their offensive rhythm.

North Central’s defense caused problems early, forcing multiple Pettisville turnovers, but the Blackbirds responded in kind with their own aggressive play strategies.

A pair of steals by Pettisville’s Caden Bishop and North Central’s Tyler Meyers kept the first quarter tight and allowed neither team to establish an offensive flow.

Pettisville took an 8-6 lead into the second quarter after Jack Leppelmeier drained a three-pointer at the buzzer, providing the Blackbirds with a slight edge going into the second.

The defensive struggle continued in the second quarter, as North Central’s zone defense limited Pettisville’s inside opportunities.

However, the Eagles struggled to capitalize on the other end, missing several chances in transition. Pettisville’s persistence paid off late in the quarter when Bishop sank a pair of free throws, extending their lead.

With under a minute remaining, the Blackbirds turned up the pressure, forcing multiple turnovers that led to a key layup from Bishop. This late shift in momentum gave Pettisville a seven-point lead over North Central heading into halftime, 16-9.

Coming out of the break, Pettisville (18-4) continued to lean on their defensive strength. North Central’s Anton Hegler had multiple attempts in the paint but couldn’t get shots to fall against Pettisville’s interior defense.

The Blackbirds, led by Leppelmeier and Alex Galvin, continued to force turnovers and push the tempo.

North Central found a brief spark when Jackson Poynter knocked down a three-pointer, but Pettisville was—once again—quick to answer, with a layup from Mason Wyse.

The third quarter ended with Pettisville still maintaining control, up 22-15 over the Eagles. The fourth quarter saw Pettisville clamp down even further on the Eagles, holding North Central to just three points during the final eight minutes.

A quick steal by Bishop led to an easy layup, stretching the lead to double digits. North Central attempted to respond but missed several crucial shots, including a deep three from Meyers.

As the clock wound down, Pettisville controlled possession of the ball, forcing North Central into fouls to stop the clock. Free throws from Galvin and a late basket from Leppelmeier sealed the victory.

The Blackbirds dribbled out the final seconds to the cheers of the home crowd and won a 31-18 victory over the North Central.

Pettisville relied on its defensive identity to secure the win, forcing turnovers and limiting North Central’s offensive chances throughout the night. North Central (8-16) showed grit but struggled to score consistently, particularly in the second half.

While the Eagles kept the game within reach for three quarters, Pettisville’s ability to capitalize on mistakes down the stretch ultimately decided the contest.

Pettisville will face Edon, who defeated the Blackbirds 41-37 on January 24, in a Division VII district semifinal at Bryan High School at 6 p.m. on February 27.

NORTH CENTRAL (18) – Hegler 4; Douglass 0; Poynter 11; Meyers 0; Whitley 2; Reinbolt 0; St. John 0; Clark 1; Total: 3-3-3 – 18

PETTISVILLE (31) – Leppelmeier 14; Galvin 6; Aeschliman 0; Morris 5; Wyse 2; Bishop 4; Totals: 9-3-4 – 31

NCHS 6 3 6 3 – 18

PHS 8 8 6 9 – 31