BOYS BASKETBALL D5 SECTIONAL FINAL: Archbold Survives Swanton’s Late Surge To Capture Sectional Title, 50-45

SECTIONAL CHAMPS …Morgan Harris lets fly over the top of a Bulldog defender. Harris tallied 12 points on the night for the Streaks in their 50-45 win.

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CONTESTED JUMPER … Swanton’s Charlie Wood takes a shot from the low square during the Bulldogs sectional final with Archbold.

By: Elliot Schneider

SWANTON (February 21, 2025) – Archbold weathered a furious fourth-quarter rally from Swanton to secure a 50-45 victory in the Division V sectional final, advancing to the district semifinals.

The Bluestreaks started strong, with Sonny Phillips opening the scoring with a strong finish to the rack before nailing a three to give Archbold the 5-1 lead.

Swanton answered behind Charlie Wood, who hit two early free throws and followed that with a finish inside off a Brady O’Shea assist.

Logan Young then buried a three from the corner, assisted by Isaiah Bolyard, to give Swanton the lead at 6-5.

Archbold responded immediately with a three from Morgan Harris, courtesy of a Phillips’ assist. This gave Archbold an 8-6 lead entering the second frame.

The second opened with Wood converting an and-one opportunity. Archbold countered with back-to-back threes from Isaiahs Gracia, both set up by Madden Valentine, pushing their lead to 14-11.

Despite a quick bucket from Evan Reinhard off a steal, Archbold continued to score efficiently in the second as Harris finished inside and Broden Piercefield sank a three from the wing.

Phillips then took over, converting an and-one and knocking down the free throw before following up with a layup off a dish from Valentine.

Swanton added some points from Young and Reinhard, but Archbold held a 24-17 advantage going into the half.

Archbold kept their foot on the gas in the third, with Evan Wendt splashing two threes, both set up by Phillips. Harris added another bucket, and Aranjer Krieger added a free throw to extend the Blue Streaks lead to 15.

Swanton struggled in the third, only scoring four total points in the frame. Wood had a free throw, and Reinhard nailed a three as Archbold led 33-21 entering the final quarter.

Phillips opened the fourth with a steal and finish on the other end, stretching the lead to 35-21. Swanton’s Adam Lemon kept the Bulldogs in the game with tough points in the paint, but Micah Nofziger answered for Archbold with an and-one conversion, pushing the lead back up to 15 for the Bluestreaks.

When it seemed like Archbold had created enough separation to coast out a win, Swanton went on a 12-0 run to completely flip the momentum.

Swanton’s rally began with a three from Young, followed by Lemon grabbing an offensive board for a put back and converting an and-one finish. Young then came up with a steal and finished in transition.

The following possession Wood muscled in an offensive putback for another and-one finish for Swanton, cutting the deficit to 40-37.

Archbold regained composure at the free throw line, with Harris, Phillips, and Wendt each converting clutch free throws.

Despite a flurry of late threes from Swanton, Archbold’s consistent free-throw shooting iced the game.

Phillips led Archbold with 14 points and five assists, while Harris had 12, both contributing key plays down the stretch.

Wood led Swanton with 14 points and 11 boards while Young piled in 11, as Swanton’s 24 point fourth quarter wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.

Archbold (13-10) advances and will play Paulding (14-9) in the Division V district semifinals at Napoleon High School on February 27 at 7:15pm.

ARCHBOLD (50) – Gracia 6; Phillips 14; Kreiger 1; Wendt 8; Harris 12; Piercefield 3; Valentine 1; Nofziger 5; Totals: 8-7-13 – 50

SWANTON (45) – O’Shea 3; Young 11; Ruiz 1; Reinhard 7; Haselman 3; Lemon 6; Wood 14; Totals: 11-5-8 45

AHS 8 16 9 17 – 50

SHS 6 11 4 24 – 45