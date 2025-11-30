BOYS BASKETBALL: Edgerton Fourth Quarter Dominance Secures 47-34 Win Over Bryan

SEASON OPENER … Jack Kennedy (pictured) led the Golden Bears in scoring with 14 points.

PHOTOS BY REBEKAH DELL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

LOOKING TO DRIVE … Edgerton senior Maddox Baker handles the rock in a season opening win over Bryan.

Edgerton 47, Bryan 34

EDGERTON – Edgerton used a decisive fourth quarter to pull out a 47-34 non-conference win over Bryan in the season opener for both teams.

The Bulldogs (1-0) led 30-27 after three quarters of play, before pulling away over the final eight minutes outscoring the Golden Bears, 17-7, for the victory.

Noah Wheeler led a balanced scoring attack for Edgerton with 13 points, 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Maddox Baker, Brody Everetts and Kellen Sanchez all contributed eight points apiece.

Jack Kennedy led Bryan (0-1) with 14 points. Bryce Welling and Jake Arnold both contributed six points apiece.

BRYAN (34) – Welling 6; Kennedy 14; Arnold 6; H. Watson 2; Kerr 2; T. Watson 4; Totals: 9-1-13 – 34

EDGERTON (47) – Baker 8; Sinclair 3; Gibson 4; P. Elden 4; M. Elden 3; Everetts 8; Sanchez 8; Wheeler 13; Totals: 18-1-8 – 47

BHS 9 5 13 7 – 34

EHS 8 10 12 17 – 47