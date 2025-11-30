GIRLS BASKETBALL: Archbold Uses 20-2 Third Quarter Blitz To Down Wauseon, 56-33

FULTON COUNTY RIVALS … Wauseon senior Marin Leatherman (above) topped the Wauseon scoring on the night with 13 points in a loss at Archbold.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

TOP BLUESTREAK SCORER … Klaire Kern goes to the hoop for two of her team-high 14 points as Archbold moved to 3-0 after a 56-33 win over Wauseon.

Archbold 56, Wauseon 33

ARCHBOLD – Down one at halftime, Archbold blitzed Wauseon 20-2 in the third quarter to control for a 56-33 non-league win.

Archbold (3-0) put three in double figures paced by 14 from Klaire Kern, Charlie Forward added 13, and Miley Gericke contributed 11.

Marin Leatherman (2-1) topped the Indians, who had just three field goals in the second half, with 13 points.

WAUSEON (33) – Kissel 0; Fisher 0; Leatherman 13; Coronado 0; Sanford 4; Hamilton 0; Rupp 5; Tule 8; Rodriguez 0; Barajas 3; Ehrsam 0; Totals: 10-3-4 – 33

ARCHBOLD (56) – Hurst 0; Forward 13; Short 1; Kern 14; Gericke 11; Wendt 9; Meyer 0; Harris 8; Martz 0; Wanemacher 0; Totals: 16-5-9 – 56

WHS 14 10 2 7 – 33

AHS 13 10 20 13 – 56