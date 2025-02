BOYS BASKETBALL: Edgerton Rolls To Home Win Over Hilltop, 64-36

(PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

OPEN COURT … Andy Meyer gets behind the Hilltop defense for a breakaway in Saturday night’s game at Edgerton High School.

Edgerton 64, Hilltop 36

EDGERTON – Scottie Krontz had 22 points, Joel Walkup tallied 13, and Cory Herman tacked on 10 as Edgerton upped their record to 12-7 after rolling past Hilltop 64-36.

Austin Verdin paced a balanced Cadet (6-12) attack with eight and Micah Rossman added seven.

HILLTOP (36) – Grubbs 1; Verdin 8; Schlosser 4; Shimp 2; Kesler 2; Dempsey 3; Rossman 7; Bailey 6; Crossgrove 1; J. Guillen; Totals: 10-4-4 – 36

EDGERTON (64) – Krontz 22; Baker 1; P. Elden 3; Herman 10; Walkup 13; Meyer 3; M. Elden 5; Sanchez 7; Gibson 0; Schroeder 0; Steffes 0 Totals: 18-7-7 – 64

HHS 9 10 7 10 – 36

EHS 15 17 18 14 – 64