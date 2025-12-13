BOYS BASKETBALL: Stryker Pulls Away In Fourth Quarter To Beat Bryan, 56-46

CROSS COURT PASS … Stryker’s Cody Stewart fires a pass cross court in the first half at Bryan.

PHOTOS BY REBEKAH DELL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

WILLIAMS COUNTY HOOPS … Bryce Welling puts up a shot for the Golden Bears in the lane against the Stryker defense.

Stryker 56, Bryan 46

BRYAN – Stryker pulled away from Bryan with a decisive fourth quarter as the Panthers prevailed for a 56-46 non-league win.

The Panthers (3-2) led...