Darlene Walker (1940 – 2025)

(Resident Of Archbold And Stryker Area)

Darlene A. Walker, age 85, of the Archbold and Stryker area, passed away on December 9, 2025 at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

Darlene worked as a school bus driver for over 30 years in the Bedford School district.

Darlene was born on April 14, 1940, in Napoleon, to the late Ralph and Freida (Ward) Reiser. She later married Dennis Walker, who preceded her in death. Darlene enjoyed shopping. She also enjoyed riding in the car and enjoying the scenery, and vacationing.

Surviving Darlene is her son, Michael Walker of Toledo; grandchildren; sister, Mary Markley of Stryker; nieces; and her beloved dog, Archie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; son, Gregory Walker; parents; brother, Russell Reiser; and sister, Ida Mae Reiser.

In keeping with Darlene's wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.