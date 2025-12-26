BOYS BASKETBALL: Swanton Bulldogs Turn Back Stryker, 57-47

NON-LEAGUE BATTLE … Swanton’s Evan Reinhard brings the ball up the floor with a Stryker defender in toe.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

HUSTLE PLAY … William Donovan gets on the floor for a loose ball in the first half at Swanton.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

SWANTON (December 23, 2025) – Swanton used a solid defensive effort on the perimeter, got some timely three-point shooting in the third quarter, and had a solid performance from Gio Ruiz to take down Stryker, 57-47 in a non-league matchup at Swanton.

Early on it was William Donovan who controlled the game, as the Panthers senior point guard scored the first four Stryker baskets of the night, and dished to Dean Shindledecker for another deuce to spur the Panthers on top 14-11 at the end of the first.

In the second is when the Bulldogs cranked it up defensively, trapping outside the arc, and caused six Panther turnovers.

“We came out in a 1-2-2 full court and realized that wasn’t effective with their two guards, especially (Donovan),” said Swanton coach Eric Braden.

“We actually did a makeshift triangle-and-two, face guarded those guys and tried to trap them when we could. We knew that everything ran through them, so we just tried to limit them.”

Brady Haselman’s basket got Swanton within a point at 14-13, then after splitting two free throws to knot the game, Evan Reinhard stuck a corner triple after a turnover to give Swanton a lead.

Haselman’s three-pointer out of the corner built a 22-15 Bulldog margin, but Donovan hit back-to-back from outside to bring Stryker back to 24-22 at the break.

A Bradley Williams three-ball started the second half and regained the lead for Stryker, but that was short lived when Brady O’Shea hit three straight triples to give the Bulldogs a 33-25 advantage.

Ruiz bulled his way to the rim for one score, then got inside again for another to help Swanton race out to a 46-33 bulge at the end of the third.

Stryker charged back to open the fourth as Andrew Batterson began a 10-0 run with a triple and Jassek Juillard capped it off with a layup at the 4:16 mark to make it 46-43.

Ruiz stopped the rally with a drive, then gave Swanton a 52-45 lead with a putback with 1:17 to go before the Bulldogs hit 5-6 free throws to cap it off.

“Last year, Gio played outside so it’s kind of a new role for him taking the ball to the basket, so he is still getting used to it. I like what he did tonight, he was explosive to the basket, and we just have to build on that.”

Reinhard and Ruiz each had 16 for the night while O’Shea chipped in with 14. Donovan had 18 for Stryker and Williams added 13.

STRYKER (47) – Donovan 18; Williams 13; Juillard 6; Capps 0; An. Batterson 5; Stewart 1; Shindledecker 4; Totals: 12-6-5 – 47

SWANTON (57) – O’Shea 14; Hurst 2; Ruiz 16; Reinhard 16; Haselman 8; Koder 0; Lemons 1; Totals: 12-8-9 – 57

STY 14 8 11 14 – 47

SWA 11 13 22 11 – 57