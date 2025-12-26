GIRLS BASKETBALL: Strauss Drops 24 Points As Pettisville Rolls Montpelier, 57-27

CAREER NIGHT … Pettisville’s Becca Strauss (above) registered a career-high 24 points, all in the first half, to lead the Blackbirds to a non-league win at Montpelier.

PHOTOS BY REBEKAH DELL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

NON-LEAGUE ACTION … Montpelier’s Nehriah Thorp dribbles the basketball with a Blackbird defender applying pressure.

Pettisville 57, Montpelier 27

MONTPELIER – Pettisville raced out to a 43-19 halftime cushion as the Blackbirds derailed Montpelier, 57-27, in non-conference action at “The Railyard”.

Becca Strauss poured in a career-high 24 points to lead Pettisville (5-5) and Madison Miller added 11 points. Zoe Uribes led Montpelier (1-8) with nine points and Nehriah Thorp added six points.

PETTISVILLE (57) – Rice 3; Strauss 24; Fox 2; Hastings 6; Ripke 0; Miller 11; Davis 5; Beltz 6; Tietje 0; Totals: 14-7-8 – 57

MONTPELIER: Thorp 6; Brown 3; Hutchins 0; Uribes 9; McGee 5; Dohner 0; Humbarger 0; Ramos 3; Feeney 0; Bechtol 1; Wade 0; Totals: 5-4-5 – 27

PHS 21 22 11 3 – 57

MHS 14 5 2 6 – 27