BOYS BASKETBALL: Swanton Holds Off Delta To Win Holiday Tournament Consolation

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

SWANTON (December 30, 2025) – You never know what you are going to get in the consolation game of a holiday tournament, but despite coughing the rock up 24 times, Swanton shot it well enough to hold off Delta’s late charge for a 41-34 win in the consolation game of the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic.

Evan Reinhard started and ended an early 10-0 first-quarter burst with baskets that gave Swanton an early 11-2 lead, making Delta play catch-up the rest of the night.

Vinnie Martinez dished to Gunnar Avery and Alex York for scores late in the period to keep Delta within 17-12 at the quarter, and for the rest of the night, all semblance of offense nearly went …pfffffftt.

Swanton outscored the Panthers 9-5 in the second as Gio Ruiz powered in two hoops, to take a 26-17 lead into the locker room.

Swanton shot 10-17 in the half but was guilty of 11 turnovers. Delta was just 7-21 from the field.

Ruiz got inside twice more in the third to help push the Bulldogs ahead 35-20 going into the fourth, as Delta went 1-14 shooting in the third.

Six Bulldog mistakes kept Swanton from extending the lead further. Delta made a run in the fourth quarter. Avery’s three-point play, then York’s steal and score, made it 37-28 with 4:41 left.

York’s third chance hoop, then Martinez’s swipe, and scored got the Panthers even closer at 39-32 at the 2:54 mark.

Brady Haselman’s swoop to the hoop pushed the Bulldogs back up nine with 1:27 left, but York answered 20 seconds later.

Two more Swanton (4-5) turnovers gave the Panthers chances to close the gap, but Delta (1-8) misfired before the Bulldogs ran out the clock.

Haselman had 12 to lead Swanton. York’s 14 led all scorers. Delta hosts Stryker Saturday while Swanton is off until next Thursday when they play Wauseon.

SWANTON (41) – O’Shea 9; Hurst 0; Ruiz 11; Reinhard 6; Haselman 12; Koder 3; Lemons 0; Mitchey 0; Totals: 13-4-3 – 41

DELTA (34) – Martinez 4; Alig 4; Valentine 0; Lohman 0; York 14; Lintermoot 5; Friess 0; Avery 7; Totals: 14-0-6 – 34

SHS 17 9 9 6 – 41

DHS 12 5 3 14 – 34