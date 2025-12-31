BOYS BASKETBALL: Archbold Starts Fast & Holds Off Pettisville Late For 65-56 Win

FASTBREAK … Archbold’s Maddox Pinter cruises in for a layup after a Pettisville turnover. Pinter had ten points to join three other Bluestreaks in double figures.

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

LONG RANGE … Alex Galvin unloads a triple in the second quarter for the Blackbirds.

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ARCHBOLD (December 30, 2025) – The Streaks led by as many as 15 points and then held off a Pettisville surge in the second half for a 65-56 win to move to 6-0 in their final game of 2025.

Archbold’s Wyatt Gericke posted the game’s first eight points as he scored inside and then hit a pair of treys for a quick 8-0 Bluestreak lead just 1:40 into the game.

Pettisville senior Jack Leppelmeier buried a triple to get the Birds on the board before a 6-0 run by Archbold aided by a Maddox Pinter offensive rebound putback and a Pinter layup off an Isaiahs Gracia steal to make it 14-3.

Archbold carried an 18-8 lead to the second quarter where Morgan Harris hit twice from deep for Archbold with a Leppelmeier three-ball in between to make it 24-11.

Two scores by Gericke and a hoop by Aranjer Krieger pushed the lead to 30-15, their largest of the night. The remainder of the first half became the Jack Leppelmeier show.

Leppelmeier scored all eleven Pettisville points during an 11-4 run to close the half, including an ‘and-one’ on an offensive rebound at the buzzer to trim the Streak lead to 34-26.

Neither team would shoot the ball well in the third with Pettisville going 4-14 and Archbold 3-8, but the Blackbirds would chip away at the Archbold lead, closing the gap to 42-37 going to the fourth.

The Fulton County rivals traded buckets for the first four minutes of the final frame before Leppelmeier canned a triple from the right wing to cut the Archbold lead to four, 52-48.

Archbold responded with a 9-2 run to push the lead back to double digits as Harris scored on a driving layup, Krieger scored in the lane, Gericke went 2-2 at the line, and Harris was 3-4 at the charity stripe to make it 61-50.

Pettisville would hit two triples in the final minute to stay within striking distance, but Archbold hit 4-8 at the line down the stretch to close out the win.

For the quarter, Archbold attempted just four shots, making them all, but went 14-20 at the free throw line to finish the game 17-24 (71%).

The Streaks were an efficient 21-40 (53%) shooting, including 7-12 in the second half. Gericke finished with a team-high 17, Krieger and Harris had 15 each, and Pinter added 10.

Pettisville (5-3) ended the night 18-54 (33%) from the field and turned the ball over just seven times. Leppelmeier record a double-double for Pettisville with 33 points and 11 rebounds while Alex Galvin added 10.

PETTISVILLE (56) – Leppelmeier 33; Galvin 10; Aeschliman 8; Hastings 5; Z. Hogrefe 0; Bishop 0; Totals: 10-8-12 – 56

ARCHBOLD (65) – Gracia 4; Short 4; Krieger 15; Pinter 10; Rufenacht 0; Langenderfer 0; Harris 15; Gericke 17; Totals: 15-6-17 – 65

PHS 8 18 11 19 – 56

AHS 18 16 8 23 – 65