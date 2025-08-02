BOYS GOLF: GMC Bests BBC In Ryder Cup Format Golf

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

RYDER CUP MATCH … North Central’s Dakota Cable watches his tee shot during last week’s BBC vs. GMC Ryder Cup style match at Pond-A-River Golf Club in Woodburn, Indiana.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

WOODBURN, IN (July 31, 2025) – Despite the unusual chilly and rainy conditions, the Green Meadows Conference held the upper hand over the Buckeye Border Conference in their annual Ryder Cup held at Pond-A-River Golf Club in Woodburn, Indiana on Thursday, July 31.

Again, the GMC prevailed with a convincing 16-4 victory. The format of the tournament was six scramble holes, six alternate shot holes and six best ball holes with a change in last year being two on two matches instead of one on one.

Pettisville and Edon didn’t participate in the event. The Blackbirds competed in the Toledo Central Catholic Invite, the same day.

GMC VICTORIES

Nolan Inkrott (Hicksville)-Owen Speiser (Fairview) def. Zander Distel (Holgate)-Zachary Oehlers (Fayette). Dillon Phipps (Ayersville)-Zach Barton (Paulding) def. Grady Beers (Fayette)-Tyce Fleurkens (Montpelier). Ian Cronin (Edgerton)-Graham Schlachter (Ayersville) def. Andrew Batterson (Stryker)-Rowen Saneholtz (Montpelier). Elliot Horn (Tinora)-Karson Schooley (Fairview) def. D. Cable (North Central)-Peyton Stocklin (Hilltop). Case Trabel (Antwerp)-Luke Nelson (Hicksville) def. Brenna Creighton (Stryker)-Joseph Ohlemacher (Fayette). Brody Rosswurm (Wayne Trace)-Grant Lymanstall (Tinora) def. Kenneth Smeltzer (Montpelier)-Austin Gault (Hilltop). Parker Hancock (Tinora)-Kolton Adams (Hicksville) def. Malachi Smeltzer (Montpelier)-Lakota Siegel (Hilltop). Jonah Shininger (Fairview)-Jack Daeger (Paulding) def. Aiden Wagner (Holgate)-Chandler Lloyd (Stryker). Cole Gary (Edgerton)-Kallen Foreman (Ayersville) def. Jordan Schaffner (Hilltop)-William Donovan (Stryker). Konnor Wannemacher (Wayne Trace)-Tyler Goings (Paulding) def. Mason Boles (North Central)-Keagan Patterson (Fayette). Charlie Karacson (Hicksville)-Evan Wolfrum (Ayersville) def. Jaxson Gray (Holgate)-Abram Batterson (Stryker). Mason Eiden (Edgerton)-Grayson Sutton (Wayne Trace) def. Kruez Lichtenwald (Fayette)-Micah Rossman (Hilltop). Andrew Eschbach (Ayersville)-Griffin Kosch (Antwerp) def. Jazel Dominguez (North Central)-Carson Patten (Hilltop). Lucas Meerzo (Hicksville)-Nicholas Hatcher (Paulding) def. Drake Farley (Montpelier)-Carter Schwiebert (Holgate). Dylan Hahn (Antwerp)-Griffin Williamson (Wayne Trace) def. Carter Lavinder (Fayette)-Easton Fidler (North Central). Xavier Shininger (Tinora)-Tim Font (Paulding) def. Bradley Williams (Stryker)-Kasen Saunders (Fayette).