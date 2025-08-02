Port Authority Holds Open House For Completed Project in Montpelier

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

OPEN HOUSE … The Williams County Port Authority hosted an open house on 402 Empire Street in Montpelier on Friday as a couple of potential buyers walk through the kitchen area.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

In order to meet the growing demand for housing, the Williams County Port Authority held an open house on Friday at 402 Empire Street, i...