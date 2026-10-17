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BOYS VARSITY SOCCER: Bryan Tops Pettisville 4-1 On Senior Night

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

BRYAN – Four different Golden Bears found the net on Senior Night as they downed Pettisville, 4-1. Zander Hogrefe netted the lone Blackbird goal on an assist from Camden Hogrefe.

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