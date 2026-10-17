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NWOAL GIRLS SOCCER: Archbold Blanks Wauseon 10-0, Clinches Outright League Title

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

ARCHBOLD – Archbold raced to a 7-0 lead at halftime and cruised past Wauseon 10-0 to clinch an outright NWOAL championship.

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