BREAKING NEWS: Local Representatives Confirm Rite Aid Closing Its Doors In Ohio & Michigan

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Word has been going around on social media that Rite Aid stores will be closing their doors in both Ohio and Michigan. The rumors have been met with individuals calling the stores to find out if the closure is true.

As of now, The Village Reporter has been told by store representatives from Wauseon, Swanton, and Sylvania locations that Rite Aid will indeed be shutting its doors in Ohio and Michigan.

According to the employees, only a general idea was expressed of when the closing will take place, with that being by the end of the third quarter.

An email was sent to Rite Aid corporate to verify what store employees have said about the closing. No response has been received as of yet. This story will be updated as new information comes in.