Breaking News: Lyons State Bank Robbed

LYONS, Ohio — Local law enforcement officials are in search of a man responsible for a robbery today in the small village of Lyons, Ohio in Fulton County today.

At around 1 p.m. a white male entered the Lyons State Bank located, 133 East Morenci Street, giving a note demanding money. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Surveillance shows the suspect left in a burgundy Chevrolet pickup truck (pictured below).

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, between 5’6″ and 5’9″ tall and weighing around 200 lbs. He has dark hair, including facial hair.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing glasses, navy blue coveralls and a grey hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 800-255-1122.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.