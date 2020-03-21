Breaking News: Village Of Pioneer To Provide Free Utilities To Residents For Three Months

Pioneer Village Council met in a special session Saturday morning to implement a new utility policy for all village residents effective immediately. The Village will be granting to every household inside the village free water and sewer service for the next three months. In addition, each household will receive a $300 electricity credit which can be utilized up to $100 per month.

I’m so proud of my council taking this bold action as recommended. Pioneer has always had the lowest utility rates in the area and through good management over time, we have been able to store away a substantial rainy-day fund.

Today is the rainiest day of our lifetime. Our residents are in need, now more than ever before, and this is the right time to return the people’s money. With this action, Council recognizes the virus is dangerous and unknown but the economic blow is devastating, real and now for our citizens.

Our hope is this immediate assistance will help lift some of the burdens our citizens now face through no fault of their own. Coupled with promised aid from our federal government this will see citizens through these difficult times.

PRESS RELEASE FROM MAYOR’S OFFICE