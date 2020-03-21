Health Department Update: Coronavirus Case Previously Reported In Williams County A Defiance County Resident

UPDATED PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WILLIAMS COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT (12:00 p.m., March 21st, 2020)

Through further investigation, it has been determined that the reported case of COVID-19 in Williams County is actually a permanent resident of Defiance County. While there is no lab-confirmed case in Williams County as of March 21st at 12pm, the presence of yet another case in close proximity to our area confirms that COVID-19 is likely to be spreading in Williams County.

According to public health experts at the Ohio Department of Health, many Ohioans are infected unknowingly with COVID-19, indicating community spread of COVID-19. This means that although there are zero lab-confirmed cases in Williams County, COVID-19 is here. Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health, has emphasized that due to limited or lack of testing, the cases reported publicly are only the tip of the iceberg.

This is a rapidly evolving situation. To ensure you are obtaining accurate information about COVID-19, please visit the Centers for Disease Control’s website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/) or the Ohio Department of Health’s website (https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/) for updates. If you have questions regarding Coronavirus/COVID-19 please call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

PRESS RELEASE – The Williams County Health District (WCHD) is reporting the first positive test results for the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). WCHD along with hospitals, healthcare providers, and community partners have actively prepared to respond to possible cases within local communities according to the agency.

This is the first positive result for Williams County. WCHD is working to identify any close contacts of this resident who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms.

“We are working closely with the Ohio Department of Health, following protocols and guidance in place, to identify close contacts of this individual. These individuals will be instructed to self-quarantine and will be monitored for 14 days,” said Watkins Williams County Health Commissioner. “Our focus right now is to support the care of this individual and protect the health of our residents.”

