Breast Cancer Myths Vs. Facts

Breast cancer is one of the most widely discussed forms of cancer, but misconceptions about the disease remain common. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, separating myths from facts can help people better understand their risk, recognize potential warning signs and make informed decisions about their health.

MYTH: If breast cancer doesn’t run in my family, I don’t have to worry about it.

FACT: Most women who develop breast cancer do not have a family history of the disease. Having a close relative who has had breast cancer can increase a person’s risk, but family history is only one of several risk factors. Age, certain genetic changes and other health and lifestyle factors can also affect risk.

MYTH: Finding a lump means you have breast cancer.

FACT: Not every breast lump is cancerous. Many breast changes and lumps have noncancerous causes. However, a new lump or other unexplained breast change should not be ignored. A healthcare provider can determine whether additional testing is necessary.

MYTH: Breast cancer only affects women.

FACT: Men can develop breast cancer, too. It is much less common in men, but approximately one out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States occurs in a man. Possible symptoms include a lump or swelling, changes to the skin of the breast, nipple discharge or changes involving the nipple.

MYTH: Young women can’t get breast cancer.

FACT: Breast cancer becomes more common with age, and most cases are diagnosed in women age 50 and older. However, younger women can and do develop the disease. The CDC estimates that about 10 percent of breast cancers diagnosed in the United States occur in women younger than 45.

MYTH: If I feel healthy and don’t have a lump, there’s no reason to get a mammogram.

FACT: Breast cancer does not always produce noticeable symptoms in its early stages. Mammograms can detect some cancers before a tumor is large enough to feel or before other symptoms develop. Individuals should talk with their healthcare provider about when breast cancer screening is appropriate based on their age and individual risk.

MYTH: Mammograms expose you to a dangerous amount of radiation.

FACT: Mammograms do use X-rays and therefore expose the breast to a small amount of ionizing radiation. However, the radiation dose is low. Healthcare providers consider both the potential risks and the benefits of screening when recommending mammography.

MYTH: A normal mammogram guarantees there is no breast cancer.

FACT: Mammography is an important screening tool, but no screening test is perfect. Some breast cancers may not appear on a mammogram, particularly in people with dense breast tissue. Anyone who notices a new lump or other concerning breast change should contact a healthcare provider even if a recent mammogram was normal.

MYTH: If breast cancer runs in my family, I will eventually get it.

FACT: Family history can increase risk, but it does not mean a person is certain to develop breast cancer. Even inherited genetic changes associated with breast cancer represent increased risk rather than a guarantee that cancer will occur.

MYTH: A breast biopsy can cause cancer to spread.

FACT: Needle biopsies used to diagnose breast cancer do not cause cancer to spread through the body. Biopsies allow doctors to examine suspicious tissue and determine whether cancer is present.

MYTH: There’s nothing I can do about my breast cancer risk.

FACT: Some risk factors, including age and inherited genetics, cannot be changed. Others can be influenced. Maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active and limiting or avoiding alcohol may help reduce breast cancer risk. Most importantly, people should understand their individual risk factors and discuss appropriate screening with their healthcare provider.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as a reminder that good information can be an important tool. Knowing what is normal for your body, paying attention to changes and discussing concerns and screening options with a healthcare professional can help ensure potential problems receive appropriate attention.