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Swanton Shines Under The Homecoming Lights

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

Swanton High School crowned Lexie Yeager queen and Landon Bolyard king at its 2026 Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 2. See the full court below.

Swanton Homecoming 2026 page

 

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