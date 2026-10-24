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BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Discuss $4,400 Streetlight Quote, Delayed Tax Settlement

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Bridgewater Township trustees met Wednesday, Oct. 21. The meeting was called to order by Trustee Brandon Hinkle at 8 p.m. Fiscal Officer Nicki Cogswell and Trustee Austin Rummel were present, and Trustee Mike Elser arrived around 8:10 p.m.

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