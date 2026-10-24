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D4 BOYS SOCCER SECTIONAL FINAL: Altaffer’s Two Goals Lift Bryan Past Wauseon In Division IV Sectional Final

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BRYAN – Bryan scored all of its goals in the first half, led by two from Carter Altaffer, as it beat Wauseon, 3-1, to win a Division IV sectional title.

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