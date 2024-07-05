Bryan Area Foundation Accepting Applications For Continuing Education Schlorahips

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CONTINUING EDUCATION … Bryan Area Foundation Scholarship Committee Chair Dr. Jason Kunsman, on the left, and Bryan Area Foundation President and CEO Amy Miller, on the right, met to review applicants for the Foundation’s adult continuing education scholarships. If you or someone you know needs financial help to return to school, the Bryan Area Foundation can help! We have three adult continuing education scholarships that Williams County residents can receive: The Robert F. Flightner Memorial Law Enforcement Scholarship, The Harlan G. and Ernestine B. Spangler Continuing Education Scholarship, and The Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship. For instructions and applications, please visit The Bryan Area Foundation website. But don’t wait! The deadline for all applications is Friday, July 19, 2024.