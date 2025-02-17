Bryan Area Foundation Awards Grant To Williams County Humane Society

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

GRANT MONEY AWARDED … The Williams County Humane Society received a $2,500 grant from the Bryan Area Foundation to assist with the overpopulation of outside cats in the county. The funds will help the nonprofit safely capture, vaccinate, medically treat, and find a forever home for the animals. Pictured during the check presentation, holding three of the seven twelve-week-old terrier mixed puppies available for adoption, are Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee member Larry Harsila, Williams County Humane Society Executive Director Alicia Strup, and Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller.