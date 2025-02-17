Close Menu
Monday, February 17
The Village Reporter
The Village Reporter
Subscribe & Renew
News

Bryan Area Foundation Awards Grant To Williams County Humane Society

No Comments1 Min Read

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
GRANT MONEY AWARDED … The Williams County Humane Society received a $2,500 grant from the Bryan Area Foundation to assist with the overpopulation of outside cats in the county. The funds will help the nonprofit safely capture, vaccinate, medically treat, and find a forever home for the animals. Pictured during the check presentation, holding three of the seven twelve-week-old terrier mixed puppies available for adoption, are Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee member Larry Harsila, Williams County Humane Society Executive Director Alicia Strup, and Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Comments are closed.