Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce Hosting “The Taste Of Wauseon” Gala

PRESS RELEASE – Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening at “The Taste of Wauseon” Gala, set to take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 6:00 to 11:00 pm at the St. Caspars Parish of Life Center.

This highly anticipated event promises an array of food and drink stations, alongside captivating entertainment throughout the evening.

Maxell Smith from WMTR and The Buck will serve as the Master of Ceremonies, guiding guests through a night filled with enjoyment and community spirit.

A highlight of the evening will be the annual Heart Beat Awards, scheduled for 8:00 pm, celebrating local businesses and individuals who have made significant contributions to the community.

A portion of the proceeds from the gala will benefit the Heart Radiothon, supporting vital heart health initiatives in Fulton County. The event is open to the public, and tickets are available now.

Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in delightful culinary offerings, enjoy live music, and support a worthy cause. Join us in making “The Taste of Wauseon” Gala a night to remember.