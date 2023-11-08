Bryan Area Foundation Starts Matching Grant In Support Of LifeWise Academy

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER SUPPORTING LIFEWISE ACADEMY … The Bryan Area Foundation has committed a grant of up to $25,000, matching community contributions dollar for dollar. A Field of Interest Fund will provide the matching grant at the Foundation. Due to a shortage of licensed school bus drivers, LifeWise Academy Bryan will transition from their red school bus to using two 15-passenger shuttles that do not require a CDL license to drive. These shuttles will transport students from the Bryan City Schools to the LifeWise Academy Bryan facilities. If interested in supporting this campaign, please contact LifeWise Academy Bryan Director Jack Brace at jackbrace@lifewise.org or mail contributions to P. O. Box 7115, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are LifeWise Academy Bryan teacher Summer Fernihough, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, LifeWise Academy Bryan teacher Tina Shirkey, LifeWise Academy Bryan Director Jack Brace, and LifeWise Academy Bryan Bus Driver Larry Harsila.