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BRYAN BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Personnel Changes, Financial Items & Reviews Policy Updates

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The Bryan City Board of Education held its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, in the Mose Isaac Field House Conference Room.

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