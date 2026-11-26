SHOPPING LOCAL … Shoppers browse vendor tables at the 2025 Lyons Christmas Market at Friendship Hall. -ARCHIVE PHOTO (THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
The Lyons Christmas Market will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Friendship Hall, 138 E. Morenci Street in Lyons.
The market will feature shopping, Santa, food trucks and live music.
— Information Provided
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