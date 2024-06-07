BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Public Welcomed To Attend Amtrak Groundbreaking

The Bryan City Board of Public Affairs met briefly on June 4th for their regular monthly meeting. Karen Ford, Annette Schreiner, Jim Salsbury, and Bob Eyre were present for the pledge of allegiance and approval of the minutes from their May 21, 2024 meeting.

With no public concerns to address, the board moved on to authorize a fiber lease agreement with Parkview Health System for a two-year period, with the same being done with RTEC Communications.

It was then reminded that hotter temperatures may see an increase in utility bills as residents try to keep their homes cool, with reside...