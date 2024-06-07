Eddy Muncie (1961 – 2024)

(Enjoyed Taking Care Of Lawn & Garden)

Eddy Muncie, 63, of Camden, Michigan passed away at his home on Friday, June 7, 2024. He was born on January 16, 1961 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Willard and Ina M. (Barker) Muncie. On July 27, 1991 he married Kimberly L. Lowe in Fort Wayne.

Eddy was a Master Mechanic, retiring from Hertz Equipment Rental in Fort Wayne, where he was a Heavy Equipment and Diesel Mechanic.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, watching sprint car races and NASCAR racing. Eddy liked to be outside, taking care of his lawn and garden. He was a family man, he loved spending time with his family.

Eddy is survived by his wife Kimberly; children Alex Muncie of Churubusco, Indiana, Nicole (Thomas) Doehrman of Fort Wayne and Elizabeth (James) Barwiler of Camden; six grandchildren, Case, Vann, Emma, Audrey, Colton and Walker; siblings Mike (Deloris) Muncie of Fort Wayne, Karen (Jack) Kirkpatrick of Auburn, Indiana and Linda (Dennis) Gordon of Leo, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Reva Smith and Ann Bunch, and brother Bill Muncie.

Per the families wishes, there will be no services for Eddy. Condolences can be left for his family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.