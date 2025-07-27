Bryan Boys & Girls Soccer Teams Bring Home Championships

(PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

COLLECTING HARDWARE … The Bryan High School soccer teams played in the 795 Cup Tournament in Genoa recently and both teams came home D1 Champions! There were 18 high school girls teams and 28 high school boys teams. The boys won the final game in a shoot-out with goalkeeper Jess Hendricks blocking the final shot to win the game! Boys team (top): Front – Hunter Smith, Bryce Welling, Carter Altaffer, Max Burton, Andrew Slagle, Eric Koenig, Alex Diaz, and Cooper Clarke. Back – Assistant Coach Cole Andres, Coach Luke Collins, Jacob Burnett, Theo Luthy, Griffin Boehm, Connor Thiel, Josue Arrizon, Jack Kennedy, Carter Thiel, Jess Hendricks, Tucker Miller, Collin Rachel, Nolan Sleesman, Carter Luce, Quinn Green, Jeremiah Taylor, Will McCann, and alumni Dom Malanga. Girls team: (above) Front – Sidney Luce, Karli McDade, Ava Zimmerman, Mylie Vollmer, Josey Arnold, Allie Elkins, and Adelyn Hake. Back – Coach Danielle McQuillen, Kori Pinkerton, Grace Rachel, Trinidee Baughman, Breanna Winzeler, Averyann Fisher, Breanna Richmond, Emma Slagle, Cassidy Dietsch, Karlee Green, Piper Hanna, Chloe Wallace and Assistant Coach Delaney Valderas.