Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Williams County

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on July 26, 2025 at approximately 3:05 P.M, on U.S. Route 6 near milepost 11 in Center Township, Williams County.

A 2006 Honda Civic, operated by Wilson Sanchez, age 42 of Wauseon, was traveling west on U.S. Route

6. A 2018 Ford F150, operated by Andrew Wehri, age 46, and his passenger, Nicole Wehri, age 45, both

of Edgerton, were traveling east on U.S. Route 6.

The Honda Civic entered the east lanes in an attempt to pass westbound traffic and struck the Ford F150 head on.

The Wehris sustained serious injury and were taken to Parkview Bryan Hospital by Williams County EMS. Sanchez was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the crash scene.

Both drivers were wearing safety belts. The passenger of the Ford F150 was not wearing a safety belt. U.S. Route 6 was closed for approximately two hours.

Defiance Post Troopers were assisted at the crash scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Williams County EMS, Bryan Fire Department, Williams County Coroner’s Office, and John’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists to use due care when passing and to always wear a safety belt. The crash remains under investigation.