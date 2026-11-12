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Bryan Celebrates 250 Years Of Freedom Because Of Those Who Served

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It has been a longstanding Bryan City Schools tradition to honor military veterans, and this year the annual Veterans Day program, held Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the Bryan High School gymnasium, also celebrated 250 years of freedom because of those who served our country.

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